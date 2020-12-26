Update: Power Outage Sparks Two Fires

PG&E Phoenix Lake power outage View Photos

Update at 10:40 a.m.: PG&E is reporting that another 98 customers on the southside of Phoenix Lake Road have now lost electricity after power lines came down along that roadway. Adding those to the already 1,796 customers in the Phoenix Lake-Cedar Ridge, Belleview and Crystal Falls area that lost their electricity around 9:15 a.m. it brings the total without lights to 1,894.

This latest nearly 100 customers area along Ridge Road, Ave Del Sol and stretching to Dog Patch Lane, just north of Highway 108. Their power went out around 10:19 a.m. and the company gives a restoration time of 1:45 p.m. while the majority of customers’ repair time is 12:45 p.m. There is no word yet as to what brought down the power lines. Further details surrounding the vegetation fires is below.

Original post at 10:20 a.m.: Sonora, CA — A power outage impacting nearly 1,800 customers has sparked two vegetation fires in the Sonora area of Tuolumne County.

Originally a caller reported two grass fires near the Phoenix Lake Road and Paseo De Los Portales Road intersection. When first responders arrived on the scene, flames were burning in two areas where power lines came down. The two fires were contained quickly and sized as spot fires.

PG&E reports that 1,796 customers in Phoenix Lake-Cedar Ridge, Belleview and Crystal Falls lost their electricity around 9:15 a.m. The utility relays that a crew is heading to the scene to determine what brought down the lines and make repairs. It gives a restoration time of 12:45 p.m.