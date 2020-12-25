Winter Storms Will Impact The Sierra Nevada Through Monday

Bear Valley Polar Webcam Image View Photo

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the northern Sierra Nevada above 4,500 feet, from 4 PM this afternoon through 1 PM Saturday.

The total snow accumulations above 4,500 feet will range from four to sixteen inches. Local snow accumulations down to the 4,000 foot elevation may be a possibility.

Additionally, a Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the Central Sierra Nevada from Sunday night through Monday afternoon.

Total snow accumulations with this storm could range from half-a-foot to one foot above the 7,000 foot elevation.

The heavy mountain snow with both storms will result in difficult mountain travel. If you are traveling into the mountains, carry chains, extra warm clothing, an extra flashlight, food and water. Be prepared for significant travel delays and reductions in visibility at times. Plan on travel delays and slick, snow covered roads, some of which may become impassable or closed. Gusty winds, blowing and drifting

snow and local whiteout conditions are possible over the higher elevations along with dangerous wind chill temperatures.

Monitor myMotherLode.com for updates on these Winter storms.

A Winter Storm Warning for snow means there will be snow covered roads and limited visibilities. Travel is not recommended while the Warning is in effect. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.