No Lights For Some This Christmas Morning.

PG&E Chinese Camp power outage View Photo

Chinese Camp, CA — Some are waking up to no lights this Christmas morning. PG&E is reporting nearly 200 customers are without lights in the Chinese Camp area of Tuolumne County.

The lights went out last night just before 10 p.m. for the town and along Highways 49 and 120/Montezuma Junction, including Red Hill, Shawmut and Montezuma roads. PG&E says the cause of the outage for the 193 customers was a car that hit a power pole. A repair crew remains on-site working to repair the damage. The utility gives a restoration time of 11 a.m.