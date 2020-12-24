Fog In The Central Valley, Winter Storm Warning For The Sierra Nevada

Rain and Fog View Photo

A Dense Fog Advisory issued for the Northern San Joaquin Valley, will remain in effect until noon today.

Areas of visibility are less than one-quarter of a mile in dense fog. This is creating hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

If you encounter fog while driving, slow down, use your low-beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

Meanwhile, a storm will bring impactful winter weather across northern California this weekend.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the northern Sierra Nevada above 5,500 feet, from 4 PM Friday through 4 PM Saturday.

The total snow accumulations will range from eight inches to two feet.

The heavy mountain snow will result in difficult mountain travel. If you are traveling into the mountains, carry chains, extra warm clothing, an extra flashlight, food and water. Be prepared for significant travel delays and reductions in visibility at times.

A Winter Storm Warning for snow means there will be snow covered roads and limited visibilities. Travel is not recommended while the Warning is in effect. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.