Mail Thief Caught Red Handed And Chased Down

Tuolumne, CA – Noticing another motorist stopping at mailboxes in the Tuolumne area a passerby decided to follow the driver while calling 911.

Deputies were dispatched to Cherry Valley Boulevard and found the suspected thief crashed his vehicle. Sheriff’s officials say 37-year-old Juan Carlos Torres of Merced lost control of the vehicle while speeding and went off the roadway into a field.

A search of the vehicle and located numerous pieces of mail, burglary tools, and drug paraphernalia. Torres was arrested.

While at the jail, Torres was found to be in possession of two baggies of methamphetamine totaling over 2.5 grams and a methamphetamine smoking pipe. Torres was booked for felony bringing a controlled substance into the jail, misdemeanor receiving stolen property under $950, misdemeanor possession of burglary tools, misdemeanor mail theft, misdemeanor possession a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, and an outside agency misdemeanor warrant.