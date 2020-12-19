Cloudy
Callaway Will Detail Calaveras Government Decisions

By B.J. Hansen
Merita Callaway

San Andreas, CA — The chair of the Calaveras County board of supervisors will be the guest on Mother Lode Views this weekend.

Supervisor Merita Callaway will talk about COVID-19 related actions, the economy, budget, road projects, and things like regulating marijuana and hemp. She will also speak about changes coming in 2021 with the resignations and retirements of some high-profile department heads.

Callaway was elected board chair at the first meeting of 2020. She represents District Four which begins near Murphys and stretches up the Highway 4 corridor.

