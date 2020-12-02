New Tuolumne County Service Hours Due To COVID-19 Impacts

Tuolumne County Government View Photo

Sonora, CA — With the county remaining in the state’s purple or most restrictive tier, Tuolumne County has modified their hours and methods for service delivery beginning this week. One constant rule is that face coverings are required in all county buildings. County officials provided this update on the changes due to COVID-19 impacts:

Agricultural Commissioner/Weights & Measures, Air Pollution Control – closed to the public, however available by appointment 8 a.m.–1 p.m.

Animal Control – closed to the public, however available by appointment 9 a.m.- 4 p.m., including weekends.

A.N. Francisco Building, 48 Yaney Street, Sonora Community Development Department – starting November 30, 2020, and until further notice, the Department will be open by appointment only. The public should email, when at all possible, appointment requests to cdd@tuolumnecounty.ca.gov. A phone number to schedule an appointment is 209-533-5637. Inspections will continue as normal regardless of changes to the building hours.

Public Works Department – offices will be closed to the public starting November 30, 2020, until further notice. Road maintenance and inspections will continue as normal. For other services, please email pw@tuolumnecounty.ca.gov or call:

County Administration Center-2 South Green Street, Sonora – building closed to public at 1 p.m. Assessor’s Office – open 8 a.m.–1 p.m. with phone hours 8 a.m.–5 p.m. 209.533.5535

Board of Supervisors – open 8 a.m.–1 p.m. with phone hours 8 a.m.–5 p.m. 209.533.5521 County

Administration and Office of Emergency Services – open 8 a.m.–1 p.m. with phone hours 8 a.m.–5 p.m. 209.533.5511

County Auditor-Controller – open 8 a.m.–1 p.m. with phone hours 8 a.m.–5 p.m. 209.533.5551

County Clerk – open 8 a.m.–1 p.m. call for an appointment 209.533.5573 with phone hours 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Human Resources/Risk Management– open 8 a.m.–1 p.m. with phone hours 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. 209.533.5566

Innovation and Business Assistance – available remotely for any business needs and can be reached via phone/text at 209.288.4030 or by email at cprzybyla@co.Tuolumne.ca.us

Office of County Counsel – open 8 a.m.–1 p.m. with phone hours 8 a.m.–5 p.m. 209.533.5517

Office of Revenue and Recovery – open 8 a.m.–1 p.m. with phone hours 8 a.m.– 5 p.m. 209.533.5920. Pay online at officialpayments.com or via mail using personal check, cashier’s check, or money order sent to 2 S Green Street, Sonora CA 95370

Recorder’s Office – open 8 a.m.–1 p.m. with phone hours 8 a.m.–5 p.m. 209.533.5531

Treasurer/Tax Collector – open 8 a.m.–1 p.m. with phone hours 8 a.m.-5 p.m., 209.533.5544. Pay online at tuolumnecounty.ca.gov/tax or payment drop-box outside until 5 p.m. or pay by mail PO Box 3248, Sonora, CA 95370. Receipts available online next-day or by including self-addressed stamped envelope.

District Attorney’s Office – open, with reduced front counter hours of 9 a.m.–3 p.m.

Emergency Services – Sheriff, Fire, and Ambulance

Available as usual – 24 hours a day, seven days a week

Office functions (e.g. Civil Division of the Sheriff’s Office) will be open 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. by appointment only. Sheriff’s Community Service Units – closed

Health & Human Services Agency (including Behavioral Health, Public Health, Department of Social Services) – open with limited staffing

Libraries – open, Sonora: Monday-Friday 10 a.m.– 4 p.m., Groveland: Tuesday-Wednesday 12 p.m.-4 p.m. and Fridays 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Office of the Public Defender – regular business hours open by phone, to make phone appointments call 209.533.6370

Probation Department/Mother Lode Juvenile Detention Facility – previously scheduled appointments will be honored; however, doors will be locked.

Pretrial and Electronic Monitoring: 209.533.7531 • General adult inquiries: 209.533.7500

Juvenile probation or juvenile detention inquiries: 209.536.6722

Superior Courts —

MISDEMEANOR JURY TRIALS – Continuing through December 31, 2020, all misdemeanor jury trials with time waived will be continued. Accordingly, any witnesses for those trials can be released. When matters are called, our Court’s Calendar Manager, Mary Jane Barendregt, will work with counsel to reschedule these trials. Currently, we have no trials set between November 30 and December 31 of 2020 with no time waiver .

PRELIMINARY HEARINGS – continuing through December 31, 2020, all preliminary hearings with time waived will be called and continued. Courtroom staff will work with counsel to reschedule these hearings. Matters with no time waiver will proceed as scheduled.

Veteran Services – open, appointments only, 209.533.6280