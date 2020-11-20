Tuolumne County Details Staff Furloughs Due To COVID-19

Sonora, CA – With COVID-19 hitting many local governments’ budgets, Tuolumne County is implementing a cost-savings move over the Thanksgiving holiday week.

The Board of Supervisors, through negotiations with the employee bargaining groups, will enact unpaid furlough days for most county employees next week. Noting that “historically the public need for services is at a low demand,” county officials detail that some departments will furlough or modify service hours during the week of November 23. Also, all county services, except for emergency services are closed November 26 & 27, for the Thanksgiving Holiday.

Reminding that face coverings are required in all county buildings; county officials provided the below change in county services and hours of operations:

Agricultural Commissioner/Weights & Measures, Air Pollution Control – closed to the public, however available by appointment 8 a.m.–1 p.m.

Animal Control – closed to the public, however available by appointment 9 a.m.- 4 p.m., including weekends

A.N. Francisco Building, 48 Yaney Street, Sonora – closed to the public November 23-27, 2020 Community Development Department & Public Works Department – Inspections will continue as normal regardless of changes to the building hours.

County Administration Center-2 South Green Street, Sonora- building closed to public at 1 p.m. Assessor, Board of Supervisors, Administration and Office of Emergency Services – closed

Clerk/Auditor-Controller – open November 23-25, 8 a.m.–1 p.m.

Human Resources/Risk Management – open November 23 & 24, 8 a.m. -1 p.m. and November 25 8 a.m.– Noon

Innovation and Business Assistance – available November 23-25 remotely via phone/text at 209.288.4030 or by email at cprzybyla@co.Tuolumne.ca.us

Office of County Counsel – closed, but staff on-call to handle unscheduled court appearances.

Office of Revenue and Recovery – open November 23-25, 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., phone hours 8 a.m.– 5 p.m. 209.533.5920. Pay online at officialpayments.com or via mail using personal check, cashier’s check, or money order sent to 2 S Green Street, Sonora CA 95370

Recorder’s Office – open November 23-25, 8 a.m.–11 a.m.

Treasurer/Tax Collector – open November 23-25, 8 a.m.–1 p.m., phone hours 8 a.m.-5 pm, 209. 533.5544. Pay online at tuolumnecounty.ca.gov/tax or payment drop-box outside until 5 p.m. or pay by mail PO Box 3248, Sonora, CA 95370. Receipts available online next-day or by including self-addressed stamped envelope.

District Attorney’s Office – open with reduced front counter hours of 9 a.m.– 3 p.m.

Emergency Services – Sheriff, Fire, and Ambulance

Available as usual – 24 hours a day, seven days a week

Office functions (e.g. Civil Division of the Sheriff’s Office) will be open 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. by appointment only. Sheriff’s Community Service Units – closed.

Health & Human Services Agency — (including Behavioral Health, Public Health, Department of Social Services) – open with limited staffing.

Libraries – Sonora: open November 23-25, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Groveland: open November 24-25, 10 a.m.– 2 p.m.

Office of the Public Defender – open November 23-25 by phone and for phone appointments, 209.533.6370.

Probation Department/Mother Lode Juvenile Detention Facility – previously scheduled appointments will be honored; however, doors will be locked.

Pretrial and Electronic Monitoring: 209.533.7531

General adult inquiries: 209.533.7500

Juvenile probation or juvenile detention inquiries: 209.536.6722

Veteran Services – open November 23-25 for appointments only, 209.533.6280

If members of the public have questions about office closures prior to the furlough days, they should call the appropriate department directly or the County Administrator’s Office at 209.533.5511. If an emergency need for service arises during the week of Thanksgiving, please call the Sheriff’s Office at 209.533.5815 who will contact the appropriate department staff on your behalf.