Highspeed Dirt Bike Chase Ends In Crash

Tuolumne County, CA – A highspeed chase that winded through Tuolumne and Mariposa counties ended suddenly, as the dirt bike rider crashed.

It was around 2:15 p.m. on Thursday when a Tuolumne County Sheriff Deputy saw a red 1990 Honda XR 200 dirt bike with no rear license plate blow through a stop sign at Wigwam Road onto Highway 108 in the Jamestown area.

With lights flashing and siren screaming the deputy attempted a traffic stop. The bike rider instead accelerated. The rider traveled along several roadways and highways passing other vehicles over double-yellow lines, running more stop signs and lights while hitting speeds of over 65 mph while heading towards the Groveland area. When he hit Jacksonville Bridge, CHP officers took over. The rider turned left onto Highway 120 and then onto southbound Highway 49, About a mile south of Coulterville the chase ended abruptly.

“As the rider entered a left-hand curve in the roadway south of Mary Harrison Mine Road, he lost control of the dirt bike and crashed,” details CHP spokesperson Steve Machado. “The rider was immediately apprehended.”

He was identified as 41-year-old Chris Starr of Sonora and was taken into custody without incident for felony evading. Machado notes that drugs or alcohol are not suspected to have played a role in the incident.