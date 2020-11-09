Freezing Temperatures Following Precipitation Across Mother Lode

November Snow In Yosemite View Photo

Sonora, CA — A Hard Freeze Warning is in effect through nine o’clock this morning for the Mother Lode and the San Joaquin Valley.

It started at 3am. Some lower elevation communities are seeing subfreezing temperatures in the upper twenties this morning. The National Weather Service reports that frost and freezing conditions can kill crops and other sensitive vegetation, and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Fall has officially arrived in California after a pair of weekend storms that brought snow to the mountains, a dusting at some low elevations, and rainfall. The Winter Storm Warning expired at 10 o’clock last night.

