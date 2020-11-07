Fight At Glory Hole Boat Ramp Ends With One Arrest

Calaveras County Sheriff's Office View Photo

Angels Camp, CA – It was supposed to be a day of fun outside with friends at a local lake, but when one man taunted another it quickly came to blows.

Calaveras County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a brawl at the Glory Hole Boat Ramp on Sunday. Witnesses told deputies that they were just hanging out when 20-year-old Micah Dale Paulson of Copperopolis started making disparaging remarks about the victim and his family. It erupted into a fistfight with Paulson allegedly repeatedly punching the victim even after the man fell to the ground.

The victim was treated for significant injuries, according to sheriff’s officials, who did not have an update on his condition. Paulson was arrested for battery with serious bodily injury.