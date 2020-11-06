CA Vote By Mail Change May Become Permanent

California State Capitol Building View Photo

Sacramento, CA — Last March Tuolumne and Calaveras counties were part of a pilot program in which all registered voters were sent a mail ballot.

Citing COVID-19 concerns, it was expanded to all California voters for the November General Election. The Secretary of State’s Office reports that 60-percent of voters, statewide, cast ballots ahead of Election Day.

Now the Democratic leaders of the Senate and Assembly, Toni Atkins and Anthony Rendon, are supporting the idea of making the change permanent.

The increased cost for the state to send out ballots to all voters, and other related changes, is estimated to be around $65-million.