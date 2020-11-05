Update: Progress Extinguishing Brady Fire In Stanislaus National Forest

Brady Fire near Jupiter View Photo

Update at 9am: The US Forest Service has reduced the size estimate of the Brady Fire outside of Jupiter. It is 2-3 acres, and there is a hose line laid around ¾ of the perimeter. Officials have quickly slowed the spread. There are three engines on scene, a crew, and a helicopter, according to Forest Service spokesperson Diana Fredlund.

Original story posted at 7:59am: Jupiter, CA — Officials with the Stanislaus National Forest, and CAL Fire, were dispatched to a vegetation fire outside of Jupiter this morning.

It was reported at around 7:30am. Stanislaus National Forest spokesperson Diana Fredlund says the “Brady Fire” is 3-5 acres in size with a slow rate of spread. Two engines are responding to the scene, and additional resources have been requested. There are no initial reports of any structures being threatened. We’ll pass along more information when it becomes available.