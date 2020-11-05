COVID Cancels Annual Gala Fundraiser To Benefit Cancer Patients, SAF Steps In

Sonora Area Foundation logo View Photo

Sonora, CA – After having to cancel Adventist Health Sonora’s annual Joie de Vie Gala, a big cancer fund-raising event, the Sonora Area Foundation (SAF) is lending a helping hand.

The Foundation is offering a $50,000 matching grant to benefit Adventist Health Sonora’s Cancer Patient Support Fund. Hospital officials say the fund was established to help cancer patients facing financial hardship with an average of $150,000 is disbursed annually. The money provides financial support for expenses like transportation, housing, utilities, medication co-payments, among others.

Typically proceeds from the hospital’s annual Joie de Vie Gala supported the fund. This year a virtual auction will be held in its place instead. SAF hopes to bridge the anticipated funding gap by granting up to $50,000 from its Community Recovery Fund (CRF). It was established to assist Tuolumne County nonprofits in their response to and recovery from the effects of the pandemic, according to foundation officials.

SAF details that as of November 3rd, CRF has granted more than $240,000 to local organizations. Anyone wanting to participate in the matching grant can make donations to the Sonora Area Foundation. For details on how to donate or information on the matching grant contact Executive Director Darrell Slocum at darrell@sonora-area.org, or (209) 533-2596.