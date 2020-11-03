Clear
COVID-19 Testing Site Opens At Mother Lode Fairgrounds

By B.J. Hansen
Sonora, CA — Effective this morning, the regional COVID-19 testing site has moved to the Mother Lode Fairgrounds in Sonora.

For the past four months, it was located at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds. It will be open during the same days and hours, Tuesday-Saturday, 7am-7pm. The testing is free and a doctor’s referral is not necessary. Appointments can be made online at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 1-888-634-1123.

People are recommended to get a test if they have symptoms consistent with COVID-19, if they have come in close contact with someone suspected of having COVID-19, work in an environment of high risk exposure or have recently traveled.

