Ballots Cast In Tuolumne County Already Exceeds March Primary

Sonora, CA — Election Day is tomorrow, and the interest is high, as the number of votes cast in Tuolumne County has already surpassed the March Primary Election.

Tuolumne County Clerk and Auditor-Controller Debi Bautista says 327 people stopped by to vote in person at one of the five vote centers open this past weekend. She says, “That’s at least three times what we saw in March. (weekend prior to the last election)”

Adding, “Between the people at the vote centers, the drop-off boxes, and the vote-by-mail, we have received 22,300 ballots. That has surpassed March by about 800 voters.”

Voter turnout currently sits at 63-percent, and Bautista believes it could push up near 90-percent.

For those who have not voted, and want to do so in person, Bautista encourages people to consider doing so today, in order to avoid long lines tomorrow.

For those planning to do so by mail, dropping the ballot into a drop-box today also ensures that it will be counted in tomorrow evening’s initial tally.

You can still drop it in the mail before close of business at the post office tomorrow, or in a voter drop box up until 8pm, but the results may not immediately be reflected in the Tuesday night count. Vote by mail ballots post marked by tomorrow have up to 17 days to arrive at the Election’s Office in order to be counted.

A reminder, tune in for live local election coverage, twice hourly, after the polls close at 8pm on Tuesday.

