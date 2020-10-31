Stop Signs Being Used To ‘Calm’ Motorists

Jamestown, CA – Stop signs are being used as a “calming measure’ in downtown Jamestown to slow traffic.

Tuolumne County road crew will be installing six additional stop signs along Main Street. The new signs will be placed at the intersections of Willow, Seco and Donovan streets. County officials note that motorists tend to accelerate as they head along the roadway. They hope the strategically placed signs will have a calming effect, forcing drivers to let off on the gas as they will have to stop frequently.

The work is scheduled to begin on Monday, November 2nd, and will continue through Wednesday, November 4th. Crews will be erecting the signs from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., each day.

While no traffic delays are expected, road officials ask that motorists slow down and use caution around personnel and equipment being used to install the signs. They also ask that drivers obey all the posted signage inside the cone zones.