Update: Structure Fire In Calaveras County

Update at 7:10 a.m.: CAL Fire crews have contained a structure fire in the Mountain Ranch area of Calaveras County. The flames broke out after 6 a.m. in the vicinity of Quartz Mine and Swiss Ranch roads.

CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore tells Clarke Broadcasting that when crews arrived at the scene on Quartz Mine Road near Swiss Ranch Road a trailer was fully engulfed in flames. Crews were able to extinguish the fire before the flames spread to any nearby vegetation. There is no word as to whether anyone was inside the trailer when the blaze ignited.

The trailer was destroyed and what sparked the fire is under investigation. Crews will remain on the scene mopping up for the next hour.

Original post at 6:30 a.m.: Mountain Ranch, CA — Firefighters are on the scene of a structure fire in the Mountain Ranch area of Calaveras County.

