Sunny
68.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Seven New COVID-19 Cases In Calaveras County

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
Calaveras County Public Health COVID-19 numbers-10-30-2020

Calaveras County Public Health COVID-19 numbers-10-30-2020

Photo Icon View Photo

San Andreas, CA – Seven new cases of coronavirus has been recorded by Calaveras Public Health.

The additional cases include four women and three men. Here is the breakdown: one female between 0-17 years of age, a female and two males between 18-49 years of age, one female between 50- 64 years of age, and a female and male over the age of 65. Districts 1 and 2 each have three cases with one case in District 4.

Currently, public health reports a total of 354 confirmed cases of COVID-19. That number is made up of 194 females and 160 males. The age range with the highest concentration of cases is 18-49 with 145, followed by 65 plus with 121. There are 11 active cases with no hospitalizations and 322 that have since recovered. A total of 21 deaths have been confirmed to be related to COVID-19 in the county. As reported on Tuesday, Calaveras County was lowered to the minimal risk level (yellow/tier 4) on the state’s 4 tier COVID-19 system. This means that most indoor operations are open with modifications. Click here for information related to business restrictions in the state.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 