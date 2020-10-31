Seven New COVID-19 Cases In Calaveras County

Calaveras County Public Health COVID-19 numbers-10-30-2020 View Photo

San Andreas, CA – Seven new cases of coronavirus has been recorded by Calaveras Public Health.

The additional cases include four women and three men. Here is the breakdown: one female between 0-17 years of age, a female and two males between 18-49 years of age, one female between 50- 64 years of age, and a female and male over the age of 65. Districts 1 and 2 each have three cases with one case in District 4.

Currently, public health reports a total of 354 confirmed cases of COVID-19. That number is made up of 194 females and 160 males. The age range with the highest concentration of cases is 18-49 with 145, followed by 65 plus with 121. There are 11 active cases with no hospitalizations and 322 that have since recovered. A total of 21 deaths have been confirmed to be related to COVID-19 in the county. As reported on Tuesday, Calaveras County was lowered to the minimal risk level (yellow/tier 4) on the state’s 4 tier COVID-19 system. This means that most indoor operations are open with modifications. Click here for information related to business restrictions in the state.