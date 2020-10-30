Update: Pileup On HWY 49 Near Downtown Sonora

Update at 3:55 p.m.: Four vehicles are involved in a pileup on Highway 49 near downtown Sonora that has traffic backed up.

The CHP reports that one vehicle was stopped to turn left onto O’Hare Drive when a second vehicle swerved to avoid hitting it. That caused a third vehicle behind it to veer to the right and the fourth vehicle behind it could not stop and smashed into the other vehicles. A couple of people were taken by ambulance for treatment at Adventist Health Sonora. There is no word on their injuries.

The northbound lane is blocked and officers are directing one-way traffic for about the next 20 minutes.

Original post 3: 20 p.m.: at Sonora, CA — A pileup on Highway 49 near downtown Sonora is blocking traffic.

The CHP reports that 3 to four vehicles are involved in the collision at the O’Hare Drive intersection. It is unclear what caused the vehicles to collide. Traffic is getting backed up in both directions. There is no word on injuries at this time, but an ambulance is headed to the scene. We’ll update the situation as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.