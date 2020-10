Mono County, CA — There was a big rig crash last night that has temporarily closed Sonora Pass.

The CHP Bridgeport Office reports that the crash occurred in Mono County near the Highway 108 and 395 intersection, and the closure of the pass begins at the Tuolumne County line. You will need to avoid the area. It is unclear when Sonora Pass will reopen. We’ll pass along more information when it becomes available.

Written by BJ Hansen.

Report breaking news, traffic or weather to our News Hotline 532-6397. Send Mother Lode News Story photos to news@clarkebroadcasting.com. Sign up for our FREE myMotherLode.com Daily Newsletters by clicking here.

For Caltrans traffic information for Highway’s 4, 49, 59, 108, and 120 plus a view of traffic on other Mother Lode roads and gas prices click on “Traffic” or keyword: traffic