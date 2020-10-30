Mariposa County Student Test Positive For COVID-19

Mariposa County Health & Human Services logo View Photo

Mariposa, CA – A high school student in Mariposa County has tested positive for coronavirus.

Public health reports that the student goes to Mariposa County High School located in Mariposa.

In the county’s written daily COVID-19 update, they add, “While this individual does attend school in the county, their home residence is in a different county, so they will not show up in our case numbers.”

Health officers also note that they are working closely on contact tracing with the Mariposa County Unified School District and the health department in the student’s county of residence. Health officials add, “This is a good reminder to us all that we are not isolated in Mariposa County and we must continue to stay vigilant to stop the spread of COVID-19. We all must continue to wash our hands, wear our masks, and watch our distance. It is also very important to stay home when you are sick and to avoid those who are sick.”

Parents and guardians with concerns are asked to contact the health dept. at 209-259-1332 or emailing Mariposacovid19@gmail.com.

One other person, a 60-year-old woman, also tested positive with coronavirus in the county. She is being hospitalized and a contract trace investigation is underway. Currently, the county has 81 total cases with three active, including two that are hospitalized.