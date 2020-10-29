Motorcycle Crash On HWY 120 Slowing Traffic

CHP patrol car View Photo

Groveland, CA – First responders are on the scene of a solo-motorcycle crash on Highway 120 in the Groveland area.

The CHP reports that the bike went down just east of the bottom of the Old Priest Grade intersection and it is being shut down to stop traffic and allow for emergency equipment to be off the highway. They add that the rider is conscious and alert but is unable to move. An ambulance has been called to the scene.

The wreckage is blocking the eastbound lane of the highway with officers directing traffic, which is slow going and getting backed up. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.