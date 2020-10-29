Borgeas Votes Fully In Line With Cal Chamber

Senator Andreas Borgeas View Photo

Sonora, CA — Mother Lode Senator Andreas Borgeas received a 100-percent rating from the largest business organization in the state.

He is one of six Senators to vote in line with the Cal Chamber on 10 pieces of legislation it took a stance on in the Senate chambers. Borgeas says, “The COVID-19 pandemic has proven to be devastating for businesses and job growth throughout California. Now more than ever, California needs legislative leaders to prioritize economic development, and I will continue to be a champion for our business community in California.”

The California Chamber of Commerce is the largest business organization in the state. The group took stances on 11 bills in the Assembly, and Mother Lode Assemblyman Frank Bigelow voted in line with the Chamber on 10. You can find out more about the bills, and lawmakers stances, by clicking here.