Newsom Signs Executive Orders For Outdoor Dining And DMV

By B.J. Hansen
Sacramento, CA — Governor Gavin Newsom has signed additional executive actions related to coronavirus.

One allows people over 70 years old to now renew their driver’s licenses by mail in order to limit in-person transactions at the DMV offices across the state. The goal is to allow older, more vulnerable, residents, to stay home.

In addition, Caltrans has been ordered to create a formal process to streamline the delivery of encroachment permits to allow commercial activities in the state highway right of way. This will allow more outside dining options along sidewalks and parking areas on state highways.

