Old Priest Grade Closed For Road Repair

Road closed sign View Photo

Groveland, CA – Travelers will want to use New Priest Grade to get to Groveland and Yosemite National Park tomorrow.

Old Priest Grade is being shut down to allow for crack seal operations being conducted by Tuolumne County road crews on Thursday, October 29th. The resurfacing work will not impact commuter traffic as the hours of operation will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Motorists are asked to slow down, drive with caution and have patients while using New Priest Grade as there will be more travelers on that roadway and it could get congested with trucks and campers heading up the steep grade.