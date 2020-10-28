GOP Raises Concerns About Governor’s Vaccine Review Committee

Sacramento, CA — Three other states joined up with California yesterday to create a safety workgroup to review any FDA approved COVID-19 vaccine before it is distributed in their states.

They include Washington, Oregon and Nevada. Governor Gavin Newsom says, “We will leverage our scientific expertise to verify its safety to give everyone the confidence they need to make important decisions regarding the health of their families.”

However, the California Senate Republican caucus is questioning the move. In a statement, the GOP says the action could delay access to vaccines by several weeks or months. They also argue that the FDA is the “Gold Standard” in pharmaceutical safety and efficacy and argue that California should instead focus its attention on creating infrastructure to disperse the vaccine when it is available. They are requesting that the Governor release more details about how the workgroup will execute once a vaccine is federally approved.