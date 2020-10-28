Three More COVID Deaths In Calaveras County Brings Total To 21

Calaveras County Public Health COVID-19 numbers-10-27-2020 View Photo

San Andreas, CA – Calaveras County Public Health reports three new deaths related to COVID-19 and five additional cases as the county drops to the state’s least restrictive business reopening level.

The additional three cases bring the county’s total coronavirus linked cases to 21. Among the newly deceased are one female from District 5 and a female and male who resided in District 1. All were over the age of 65. Two of the three deaths have been connected to an outbreak among residents of Avalon Health Care San Andreas.

The five cases include two females and one male between 18-49 years of age, and two males over the age of 65. Three cases reside in District 2 and two in District 4.

Today, Calaveras County moved to the “minimal” risk level (yellow/tier 1) on the state’s 4-tier color-coded system for reopening businesses. The yellow tier means that most indoor operations are open with modifications. The county has a total of 347 confirmed cases of coronavirus made up of 190 females and 157 men. There remain 7 active cases and 319 have since recovered.