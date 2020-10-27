Calaveras Supervisors Approve Contract For Interim Health Officer

Calaveras Public Health View Photo

San Andreas, CA — The Supervisors in Calaveras County have approved a contract for interim Health Officer, Dr. Paul Beatty.

He stepped into the role on October 17, a day after the departure of longtime Health Officer, Dr. Dean Kelaita. Calaveras Health and Human Services Director Kristin Stranger noted at today’s board meeting that Dr. Beatty is a longtime resident of Mountain Ranch and has 40 years of experience in the medical field. Most of his time has been spent at Sutter Amador hospital in Jackson. Stranger stated that Dr. Beatty has been very engaged in the response to COVID-19 in Amador County. Much of his focus will be on planning for COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Calaveras County.

The contract with Dr. Beatty will run through January 22 and pay a maximum of $50,000. A couple of supervisors posed questions about the size of the contract, being that the county has now dropped to the yellow, less severe tier, when it comes to coronavirus restrictions. County staff indicated that the contract payout would likely be less than $50,000, but it allows for the covering of uncertainty, and things that may arise. He will be paid a $120 per hour rate for services provided. The contract was approved 5-0.