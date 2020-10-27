PSPS Restoration Continues Tuesday

Sonora, CA — PG&E has restored power to a big chunk of the Mother Lode, and hopes to restore the remaining customers throughout today.

Due to the lingering outages, some schools are again closed today. Click here for the latest information.

Many of the lower elevation customers in the foothills have now been restored. Community Resource Centers remain open at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds, Sonora Elks Lodge, Eproson Park in Twain Harte, the Murphys Fire Station, Chapel of the Pines in Arnold and the West Point VFW building.

Looking at the forecast over the next week, PG&E spokesperson Steve Strenfell says it is good news and bad news. The negative is that no rain is on the horizon, but the positive is that no high winds are projected. No additional PSPS events are predicted over the next week.