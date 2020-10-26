Ribbon Cutting For New Tuolumne County Jail

Tuolumne County Jail View Photo

Sonora, CA — A celebration will be held for the new Tuolumne County Jail tomorrow, but due to COVID-19 protocols, it is by invitation only.

It gets underway at 11am at the site off of Old Wards Ferry Road. The 60,000 square feet J.H. Dambacher Detention Center will replace the current facility in downtown Sonora which was constructed in 1959.

A majority of the funding, $33-million, came from state grant dollars.

The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors has called for a special meeting tomorrow morning so that all five members can participate in the ceremony. The county clerk’s office reports that similar to other meetings, the plan is to stream the meeting online, so everyone has a chance to view the ceremony. Streaming information can be found below.