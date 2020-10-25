Local Planned Power Outage Preparations Underway

Community Resource Center being set up in Angels Camp View Photos

Sonora, CA — PG&E is still planning to cut power late today to 33,273 customers in Tuolumne County and 15,688 in Calaveras County due to a high wind event.

Power is scheduled to gradually be shut off in locations between 3-6pm. Community Resource Centers are opening at the Elks Lodge in Sonora, the Mother Lode Fairgrounds in Sonora, Eproson Park in Twain Harte, and Mary Laveroni Park in Groveland, as well as at Utica Park in Angels Camp, the Murphys Fire Station and Chapel of the Pines in Arnold. They should all be open by 3pm today. They will have snacks, water, restrooms, wifi and device charging stations.

The outages are anticipated to run through 10pm on Tuesday.