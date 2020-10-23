Calaveras Sheriff’s Deputy Injured In HWY 4 Crash

Calaveras County Sheriff's Office View Photo

Angels Camp, CA – A head-on crash on Highway 4 in the Angels Camp area involved a Calaveras County Sheriff’s patrol vehicle, and the deputy behind the wheel was hurt in the wreck.

The collision happened just before 2 a.m. on Friday just west of the Stockton Road intersection. The CHP reports that 20-year-old Micha Paulson of Copperopolis was driving a 2001 Nissan Xterra SUV and 42-year-old Deputy Keven Stevens of San Andreas was in a 2017 Ford Explorer.

CHP spokesperson Eric Parsons describes, “There was a curve in the roadway and the Xterra, which was traveling eastbound, for some reason the driver allowed his vehicle to cross over into the westbound lane and hit the sheriff’s deputy’s vehicle.”

The wreckage blocked the highway for about 20 minutes. Paulson and his two other passengers, a 16-year-old from Murphys and 19-year-old Austin Lane of Angels Camp, were able to get out of the SUV. However, Deputy Stevens had to be freed from the patrol vehicle by fire personnel and was taken by ambulance to a local hospital with moderate injuries. The unnamed teen also suffered moderate injuries but refused treatment. Paulson had minor injuries and Lane was not hurt.

Clarke Broadcasting inquired to Calaveras County Sheriff’s spokesperson Sgt. Greg Stark about the deputy’s condition and damage to the patrol vehicle. He detailed that the ‘deputy is ok,” but the “vehicle is totaled.”

Parsons relays that drugs and/or alcohol were not a factor in this collision.