Potential PSPS Upgraded To A Watch

Sonora, CA — PG&E warns that a large area of the state could lose electricity by late in the weekend, but the specific scope has not been fully determined.

PG&E states that more details should be known by late today. Much of the PG&E service area was changed from the lower “elevated” status to a PSPS “watch” this morning. Based on the information, Tuolumne and Calaveras counties could potentially be included, along with other areas of the northern and central Sierra, upper elevations of the San Francisco Bay Area, parts of the central valley, areas of the Sacramento region, and some communities along the Central Coast. It is set to begin on Sunday and could run through Tuesday.

Also of note, power has now been restored following a midweek PG&E planned power outage that impacted 31,000 customers north of Sacramento.

We’ll pass along more information when it becomes available.