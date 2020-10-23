Calaveras Supervisors Will Vote On Interim Health Officer

Calaveras County Government Center View Photo

San Andreas, CA — At Tuesday’s Calaveras Board of Supervisors meeting there will be a presentation on the local COVID-19 response, and a vote to approve a contract with an interim health officer.

Last Friday was the final day for former Public Health Officer, Dr. Dean Kelaita. On Tuesday the supervisors will vote on approving Dr. Paul Beatty, a local physician, to serve as Interim Health Officer.

The contract details note that the term would run through January 22, and he would be paid a maximum of $50,000. He would receive an all-inclusive rate of $150-per hour for any services rendered.

Also on Tuesday, the board will vote to receive a $306,000 grant from CAL OES for the Victim/Witness Assistance program within the District Attorney’s Office.

The supervisors will also hear the 2020 annual presentation from the Calaveras Visitors Bureau.

The regular session will begin at 9am in the Government Center.