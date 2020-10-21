Sunny
TUD Urges Customers In Certain Areas To Conserve Water

By B.J. Hansen
Tuolumne Main Canal - Water Ditch

Sonora, CA — The annual Tuolumne Main Canal ditch outage is underway so the Tuolumne Utilities District’s water supply is currently limited.

We reported earlier that the outage started on Sunday and general conservation measures are requested districtwide over the next couple of weeks.

TUD officials relay this morning that there are some specific communities that are really being urged to reduce water usage over the next seven days in order to ensure an adequate supply. They include Sugar Pine, Lakewood, Brentwood, Crystal Falls, Sonora Vista, Sonora Meadows, Ridgewood, Willow Springs, Soulsbyville, Monte Grande Heights and Curtis Creek Ranches.

After the outage is over on October 25 it can take multiple days to refill the water tanks.

The outage takes place in order to conduct maintenance on the infrastructure.

