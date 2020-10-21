Moc Fire Added To Presidential Disaster Declaration

Moc Fire Suppression Efforts View Photo

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County has been added to President Donald Trump’s approved federal Disaster Declaration for fires occurring throughout August and September.

It will allow Tuolumne County to receive FEMA funding specifically related to the 2,800-acre Moc Fire which ignited on August 20. It threatened Hetch Hetchy infrastructure and spurred widespread evacuation orders in Groveland and Pine Mountain Lake. In a correlating move, the US Small Business Administration announces that private non-profit organizations in Tuolumne County are now eligible for low-interest federal disaster loans related to the fire response.

California is in the midst of a record-breaking fire season with over four million acres burned.