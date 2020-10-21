Sunny
75.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Moc Fire Added To Presidential Disaster Declaration

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Moc Fire Suppression Efforts

Moc Fire Suppression Efforts

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County has been added to President Donald Trump’s approved federal Disaster Declaration for fires occurring throughout August and September.

It will allow Tuolumne County to receive FEMA funding specifically related to the 2,800-acre Moc Fire which ignited on August 20. It threatened Hetch Hetchy infrastructure and spurred widespread evacuation orders in Groveland and Pine Mountain Lake. In a correlating move, the US Small Business Administration announces that private non-profit organizations in Tuolumne County are now eligible for low-interest federal disaster loans related to the fire response.

California is in the midst of a record-breaking fire season with over four million acres burned.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 