Tuolumne Supervisors To Discuss Challenging State’s COVID-19 Mandates

Anaiah Kirk and Karl Rodefer View Photo

Sonora, CA — A pair of Tuolumne County supervisors will voice concerns about the impacts of California’s COVID-19 regulations at Tuesday’s board meeting.

A presentation will be delivered by Anaiah Kirk and Karl Rodefer with data they have compiled related to COVID-19, and they are planning to ask fellow board members to adopt their message of “fully reopening the economy,” while “strongly encouraging appropriate and safe mitigation measures.” In addition, meeting documents note that they will request that the message/presentation be sent to Governor Gavin Newsom, state leaders and state associations. You can find the 35-page report prepared by Kirk and Rodefer by clicking here.

It will be discussed at 9:30am, immediately after a presentation from the Tuolumne County Public Health Department about the local response to COVID-19.

Later in the meeting, there will be a quarterly report on Economic Development delivered by Cole Przybyla, the Director of Innovation and Business Assistance.

There will also be an annual report on the Mental Health Services Act.