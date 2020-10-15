Sonora Man Handcuffed For Stolen Vehicle

Sonora, CA – While patrolling in downtown Sonora around 3 a.m. Wednesday, a Sonora officer noticed a suspicious car in the parking lot of a local bank and decided to check it out.

The car was a 2007 orange and red Toyota Corolla with a broken window and spray-painted body parts with a man inside. Before approaching the occupant, the officer ran a registration check. It revealed the vehicle stolen out of Tuolumne County on October 7th.

The Officer conducted a high-risk stop and took 44-year-old Jason C. Watkins of Sonora into custody without incident for possession of a stolen vehicle and an outstanding misdemeanor warrant.