Calaveras PSPS Postponed By A Day

Calaveras County, CA — A PG&E planned power outage for 262 customers in Calaveras County has been postponed until Thursday, after 4pm.

The change is due to the latest weather models. The area anticipated to lose power is east and north of Bummerville and east of Wilseyville. PG&E is planning to open a Community Resource Center during the outage at the VFW building on Spink Road in West Point. Full restoration is anticipated by Friday at 10pm.

No customers are anticipated to lose power in Tuolumne County.