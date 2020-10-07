Governor’s Staff Member Test Positive For COVID-19

FILE - In this June 26, 2020 file photo, Gov. Gavin Newsom holds a face mask as he urges people to wear them to fight the spread of the coronavirus during a news conference in Rancho Cordova, Calif. On Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, Newsom signed a law that requires the state to house transgender prisoners based on their gender identity. The law does have an exception for “management or security concerns.” (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, Pool, File) View Photo

Sacramento, CA – A staff member in Governor Gavin Newsom’s office has tested positive for COVID-19.

His office relays that contact tracing has begun. In a statement released on Wednesday, it reported that the employee had not interacted with Newsom or other staff that routinely interacts with the governor.

“Under privacy laws, we cannot disclose the office location where these employees worked,” the statement said.

Newsom stated, “I look forward to getting tested again.” After advising that he has been tested multiple times and has never been positive. He disclosed that his last test was an hour before he met with President Donald Trump on Sept. 14.

In a separate incident, another state employee who works in a space shared with some staff from the governor’s office also tested positive for coronavirus. That person had also not interacted with the governor or his close staff. The governor’s office says it received word of both positive tests earlier this week and COVID-19 protocols for California state agencies were implemented.