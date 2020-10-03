Calaveras County Records Two New COVID-19 Cases

Calaveras County Public Health COVID-19 numbers-10-2-2020 View Photo

San Andreas, CA – There are two new coronavirus cases in Calaveras County involving two women.

Public Health details that the females are between 18 to 49 years with one in Districts 1 and the other in 3. They also remind that the free OptumServe COVID-19 testing site located at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds is moving to Tuolumne County in the first week of next month.

“We’ve seen a drop in the number of coronavirus tests conducted at the testing site in Angels Camp which has prompted its move to Tuolumne County in November. Testing is a key step in fighting community spread and moving forward, especially as schools and more businesses reopen, flu season rolls in, and the cooler weather drives people indoors,” stated Dr. Dean Kelaita, Calaveras County Health Officer.

The new site is the Mother Lode Fairgrounds off Stockton Road in Sonora. It will be open Tuesday-Saturday from 7:00 A.M. to 7:00 P.M. Also, as reported here earlier this week, the county moved to the orange or “Moderate” risk level on the state’s 4-tier COVID-19 color-coded system or “Blueprint for a Safer Economy” for reopening businesses.

There are 324 confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date. Of those cases, 300 have since recovered, 10 remain active. A total of 14 confirmed deaths have been related to coronavirus in the county.