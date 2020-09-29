Yosemite Modifying Some COVID-19 Related Operations

Yosemite Entrance Gate - Be Ready To Show ID View Photo

Yosemite, CA –Yosemite National Park will be modifying some of its COVID-19 related operations in a little over a month.

The National Park Service has stated that it is closely monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic and using a phased approach to increase access on a park-by-park basis. Today, citing the latest guidance from the White House, Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), and local and state public health authorities, Yosemite park officials relay they will continue to increase public access and services by ending the day-use reservation system that has been in place since the park reopened in June. As of November 1st, day-use passes will no longer be required for entrance through the park’s gates.

“We would like to extend our gratitude to all park visitors and our local communities for their support of our modified operations this summer,” stated Acting Superintendent Cicely Muldoon. “With the health and safety of park visitors and employees guiding our decisions, we were thrilled to welcome thousands of visitors to Yosemite this summer.”

In the meantime, however, day-use reservations will be needed throughout the month of October, click here for details. Park officials continue to urge visitors to do their part when visiting and to follow CDC guidance to prevent the spread of infectious diseases by following coronavirus protocols including six feet of social distancing and wearing a mask.