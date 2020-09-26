Three New Calaveras COVID-19 Cases, Decline In Nursing Home Deaths

Calaveras County Public Health COVID-19 numbers 9-25-20 View Photo

San Andreas, CA — Calaveras Public Health confirmed three new cases of COVID-19 in the county.

All the cases involve females between 18 to 49 years of age. Two of the cases reside in District 4 while one was in District 5. Health officials also report a decline in cases and deaths at Avalon Health Care San Andreas where an outbreak occurred. They also remind the public that whenever there is community spread, residents and staff are vulnerable.

“As we head into the cold and flu season it is critical to do what we know works to prevent the spread of COVID-19. It’s likely that flu viruses and COVID-19 will both spread this fall and winter. Getting a flu vaccine this year is more important than ever as we wait for a COVID-19 vaccine. While getting a flu vaccine will not protect against COVID-19, it is shown to reduce the risk of flu illness, hospitalization, and death. It can save healthcare resources to help take care of patients with COVID-19,” stated Dr. Kelaita.

To help the public in getting flu shots, Calaveras Public Health is offering a no-cost drive-thru flu clinic for those 10 years and older on October 15th from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Calaveras High School. For those under 10 years of age, public health recommends contacting local medical providers or pharmacists for flu vaccinations.

The county remains in the red substantial risk category on the state’s 4 Tier color-coded system, which allows some businesses to reopen with specific modifications.

Currently, there are a total of 317 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 139 of those males and 178 females. The 18-49 age group has the highest number of cases at 131. A total of 295 cases have since recovered while 8 cases remain active and 14 have died of coronavirus related causes.