Street Fight Investigation Underway After Ruckus

San Andreas, CA – Investigators are still trying to reconstruct just what happened during a highly volatile melee in the middle of a street that involved a driver doing donuts and a gunman.

Calaveras County Sheriff’s spokesperson Sgt. Greg Stark says it all happened Saturday night just before 10 o’clock in Copperopolis near the intersection of Copper Cove and Feather drives where a birthday party celebration of some sort was underway.

Deputies were initially called after the driver’s reckless antics resulted in him striking a pedestrian. However, Stark says while they were responding they were advised at least a dozen people were in the vicinity arguing and that someone made a gun threat.

“At one point, there were 15 people out there…we’re still trying to determine everything that happened,” Stark shares. “Upon arrival deputies contacted witnesses, and emotions were running extremely high.”

Stark says witnesses say that 26-year-old Jacob Roger Schulte of Copperopolis was reportedly the person behind the wheel of the involved vehicle and left when the fight ensued, although the CHP is still investigating that component of the incident.

“During the argument, 34-year-old Allen Ray Schrivner of Copperopolis was in a physical fight with an unknown man and during the incident, produced a weapon and discharged a round,” Stark continues. “A witness was able to wrestle the handgun away from him and was able to give it to deputies upon their arrival.”

At that point, Stark states that there were over a dozen people in the street either screaming or physically fighting and that shortly after the witness took the handgun from Schrivner, the suspect began punching a female in the face during which she was able to pick up a shovel to defend herself, causing a head wound to her alleged attacker.

Schrivner was arrested for discharging a firearm in a grossly negligent manner and making criminal threats. The woman was not charged his head injury happened as she was acting in self-defense.

Stark confides that it was extremely fortunate that no one was seriously hurt, given the number of involved people and the firearm. He adds that on Monday afternoon, detectives were out still canvassing the neighborhood to get additional details for the case investigation.