Juvenile Flown From Lake Camanche After Jet Ski Vs. Boat Crash

CCSO patrol car View Photo

Burson, CA – A juvenile suffering serious injuries was flown from the scene of a jet ski crash on Lake Camanche in Calaveras County Thursday evening.

Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to the accident involving a boat and jet ski on the lake near just after 7 p.m. Responding to the scene in the area of 11700 Wade Lane deputies from the county’s Marine Safety Division, East Bay Municipality District Rangers, Consolidated Fire, and Medics were dispatched. Upon arrival, they discovered that a juvenile male had sustained major injuries to a lower extremity. He was flown to a valley hospital for treatment. Currently, sheriff’s officials did not have an update on his condition or further details on the collision.

Last night, deputies interviewed wittiness, collected evidence, and took photographs late into the evening trying to determine a cause for the crash, according to sheriff’s officials. The investigation continues today as detectives are back at the scene looking for answers.