Update: Truck Scrapes Mountainside And Blocks One Lane Of Parrotts Ferry Road

Update at 8 a.m.: The CHP reports officers are directing traffic on Parrotts Ferry Road after a semi pulling two trailers full of gravel scrapped a mountainside and the truck is blocking the southbound lane. The collision happened on a curve between the bridge and Rambling Hills Estates in the Columbia area and sprayed the rocks across the roadway. No injuries are reported in the crash. Further details are below.

