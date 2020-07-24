Sunny
84.0 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Update: Truck Scrapes Mountainside And Blocks One Lane Of Parrotts Ferry Road

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
CHP-Sonora-Unit-logo

CHP-Sonora-Unit-logo

Photo Icon View Photo

Update at 8 a.m.: The CHP reports officers are directing traffic on Parrotts Ferry Road after a semi pulling two trailers full of gravel scrapped a mountainside and the truck is blocking the southbound lane. The collision happened on a curve between the bridge and Rambling Hills Estates in the Columbia area and sprayed the rocks across the roadway. No injuries are reported in the crash. Further details are below.

Original post at 7:45 a.m.: Columbia, CA – A big rig carrying a load of gravel has crashed and spilled the rocks over Parrotts Ferry Road in Tuolumne County slowing the morning commute for some motorists.

The CHP reports that semi sideswiped a mountainside on a curve between the bridge and Rambling Hills Estates in the Columbia area. The truck was hauling two trailers and one broke off during the collision. The semi is blocking the southbound lane of the roadway slowing commuters this morning. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.

Get directionsOpen standalone map in fullscreen modeExport as GeoJSONExport as GeoRSSExport as ARML for Wikitude Augmented-Reality browser
Parrotts Ferry Road, Coumbia

loading map - please wait...

Parrotts Ferry Road, Coumbia 38.036784, -120.447645 (Directions)

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 