Man Charged With Identity Theft, Elder Abuse

Sonora, CA – A local man has been arrested for identity theft.

According to Tuolumne County sheriff’s officials, deputies were called on Wednesday to a residence on Nile River Drive and were told by the victims that their bank account had been used to transfer almost $300 into a credit account not belonging to them.

Officials say the investigation quickly led deputies to the victims’ son, 51-year-old Richard Jannetta of Sonora, who admitted to using the victim’s account information without permission. He was subsequently arrested for identity theft and financial elder abuse and assigned a $20,000 bail.