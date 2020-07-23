Sunny
91.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Man Charged With Identity Theft, Elder Abuse

Sponsored by:
By Tori James
Richard Jannetta TCSO Booking Photo

Richard Jannetta TCSO Booking Photo

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA – A local man has been arrested for identity theft.

According to Tuolumne County sheriff’s officials, deputies were called on Wednesday to a residence on Nile River Drive and were told by the victims that their bank account had been used to transfer almost $300 into a credit account not belonging to them.

Officials say the investigation quickly led deputies to the victims’ son, 51-year-old Richard Jannetta of Sonora, who admitted to using the victim’s account information without permission. He was subsequently arrested for identity theft and financial elder abuse and assigned a $20,000 bail.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 