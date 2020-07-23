Angels Camp Lifts ‘Boil Water’ Notice

City of Angels City Hall View Photo

Angels Camp, CA — City of Angels water customers can once again drink water from the tap without boiling it first.

City officials this morning at 10 o’clock lifted an emergency ‘boil water’ directive enacted “out of an abundance of caution” Monday after a water line was inadvertently cut into by a utility company.

Before the order could be canceled, the city had to submit water samples for state-mandated water testing and have the results come back negative for harmful bacteria, which they did. This means that the water is safe to drink and that customers may resume normal use.

City officials say that staff will be hand-delivering notices this afternoon alerting customers that the boil water notice has been lifted. Anyone with questions or concerns can call City Hall at 209 736-2181 or email COA@angelscamp.gov.