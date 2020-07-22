Old Priest Grade To Close For Road Repairs

Road closed sign View Photo

Groveland, CA – Old Priest Grade will be shut down tonight to allow for needed repairs on the heavily traveled route to Yosemite National Park.

Caltrans has hired George Reed to conduct grinding operations at the intersection of New Priest Grade and Old Priest Grade. The work will require the complete closure of Old Priest Grade to all traffic on Wednesday night.

The work will be done overnight from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. to cut down on impacts to travelers that may be heading to the park. Caltrans asks that drivers find an alternative route to the park and offer New Priest Grade as a bypass the work area. They also call on motorists to slow down near personnel and equipment inside the cone zone.

Crews have been working on the grinding operations since Sunday and took a break on Monday. The repairs continued on Tuesday and the project is expected to be completed this evening.